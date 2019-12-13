Dr. Bergman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mica Bergman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mica Bergman, MD
Dr. Mica Bergman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with California Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Bergman works at
Dr. Bergman's Office Locations
Eyesthetica500 Molino St Ste 107, Los Angeles, CA 90013 Directions (213) 234-1000
Foothill Surgery Center At Sansum Clinic4151 Foothill Rd, Santa Barbara, CA 93110 Directions (805) 681-8950Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- California Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Communicates well and thoroughly. Thoughtful/conservative. Excellent surgeon.
About Dr. Mica Bergman, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1912268996
Education & Certifications
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER
- Ophthalmology
