Dr. Micaela Aleman, MD
Overview of Dr. Micaela Aleman, MD
Dr. Micaela Aleman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine|Baylor University and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin and St. David's Medical Center.
Dr. Aleman's Office Locations
Lone Star Urology Pllc2911 Medical Arts St Ste 1A, Austin, TX 78705 Directions (512) 476-9850
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
- St. David's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Thrivent Financial
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I had a great experience with Dr. Aleman. She was very personable and explained my issues and processes very thoroughly. Office staff is friendly and very little wait time. I highly recommend her!
About Dr. Micaela Aleman, MD
- Urology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Hospital
- Baylor College Of Medicine|Baylor University
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aleman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aleman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aleman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aleman has seen patients for Bladder Infection, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aleman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Aleman speaks Spanish.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Aleman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aleman.
