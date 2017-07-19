See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Saint Louis, MO
Dr. Micaela O'Neil-Callahan, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.0 (8)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Micaela O'Neil-Callahan, MD

Dr. Micaela O'Neil-Callahan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They graduated from University of Wisconsin / Madison and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital.

Dr. O'Neil-Callahan works at Affinia Healthcare Pharmacy in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Yeast Infections, Pregnancy Ultrasound and Blood Disorders in Pregnancy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. O'Neil-Callahan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Affinia Healthcare Pharmacy
    1717 Biddle St, Saint Louis, MO 63106

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Barnes Jewish Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Amniocentesis Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 19, 2017
    Very impressed by Dr. Callahan! I'm new in town from the west coast and was looking for gynecologist that had the same brilliance and bedside manner that my previous doctor had. I was blown away by Dr. O'Neil-Callahan in her manner of service and explanation of diagnosis. She exceeded expectations! Very friendly and definitely makes you feel comfortable. As a patient, she doesn't make you feel rushed and takes her time in assuring that you understand and the options are. Great choice!
    Desiree B in St Louis, MO — Jul 19, 2017
    Photo: Dr. Micaela O'Neil-Callahan, MD
    About Dr. Micaela O'Neil-Callahan, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1568783850
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Wisconsin / Madison
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. O'Neil-Callahan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. O'Neil-Callahan works at Affinia Healthcare Pharmacy in Saint Louis, MO. View the full address on Dr. O'Neil-Callahan’s profile.

    Dr. O'Neil-Callahan has seen patients for Yeast Infections, Pregnancy Ultrasound and Blood Disorders in Pregnancy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. O'Neil-Callahan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Neil-Callahan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Neil-Callahan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. O'Neil-Callahan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. O'Neil-Callahan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

