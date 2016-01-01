See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Overland Park, KS
Dr. Micaela Wexler, DO

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
4.1 (9)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Micaela Wexler, DO is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They graduated from Western University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with University Of Kansas Hospital.

Dr. Wexler works at The University of Kansas Health System in Overland Park, KS with other offices in Nevada, MO and Kansas City, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Marillac Campus
    8000 W 127th St, Overland Park, KS 66213 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 588-1227
  2. 2
    Nevada Regional Medical Center
    800 S Ash St, Nevada, MO 64772 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (417) 667-3355
  3. 3
    Wexler Family Psychiatry
    4203 Booth St, Kansas City, KS 66103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 948-0688
  4. 4
    The University of Kansas Hospital
    4000 Cambridge St, Kansas City, KS 66160 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 588-1227
  5. 5
    Medical Pavilion
    2000 Olathe, Kansas City, KS 66160 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 588-1227

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University Of Kansas Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anorexia
Autism Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Autism
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bulimia
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Electroconvulsive Therapy (ECT) Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Phobia
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Micaela Wexler, DO

    Specialties
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1265631527
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Western University Of Health Sciences
    Board Certifications
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Micaela Wexler, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wexler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wexler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Wexler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wexler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wexler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wexler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

