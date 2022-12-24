Dr. Micah Burch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Micah Burch, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center.
Baylor Charles A. Sammons Cancer Center3410 Worth St Ste 730, Dallas, TX 75246 Directions (214) 370-1000
- Baylor University Medical Center
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
How was your appointment with Dr. Burch?
It was a gift from God that Dr. Burch was the doctor "on call" when I needed his skills. He is the most personable and comforting physician when the "cancer" word is given to a patient. He made a difficult situation much more tolerable and easy to take when chemo was needed, and I truly thought I would not make it through cancer. But now cancer free, I would recommend him to everyone!
- Medical Oncology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- Baylor University Medical Center
- Scott & White Memorial Hospital
- Scott & White Memorial Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Burch has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Burch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Burch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.