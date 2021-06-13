Overview

Dr. Micah Dickey, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Oxnard, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Western Univ Health Sciences/College of Osteopathic Medicine of the Pacific and is affiliated with St. John's Regional Medical Center, St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital and Ventura County Medical Center.



Dr. Dickey works at Dignity Health Medical Group - Ventura County in Oxnard, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.