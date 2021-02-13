Dr. Micah Garb, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Micah Garb, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Micah Garb, MD
Dr. Micah Garb, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Deerfield, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Garb works at
Dr. Garb's Office Locations
Northwestern Medicine Deerfield - Dermatology350 S Waukegan Rd # STES100, Deerfield, IL 60015 Directions (847) 535-7057
Glenview2701 Patriot Blvd # 250, Glenview, IL 60026 Directions (847) 535-7057
Lake Forest660 N Westmoreland Rd Ste 302, Lake Forest, IL 60045 Directions (847) 535-7057
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Illinois
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My gynecologist retired years ago and since then it’s been difficult finding a doctor that I can trust. I searched online for a gynecologist near me and came across Dr. Micah Garb’s profile. I called the office and spoke to the nurse regarding my concerns and Dr. Garb cleared time to see me ASAP. Immediately when meeting Dr. Garb he exuded excellence in his mannerism. After my exam Dr. Garb educated me about my health and throughly explained my options. I decided that surgery was the best option for me and now having to go through surgery I couldn’t of been more happy with my decision. Dr. Garb is not only a talented competent surgeon that is invested in your health, but he also provided more attention and care than I could of possibly imagined. Thank you Dr. Garb!
About Dr. Micah Garb, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1225012362
Education & Certifications
- McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Garb has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Garb accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Garb works at
Dr. Garb has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Garb on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Garb. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garb.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.