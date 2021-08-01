Overview

Dr. Micah Houghton, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Mechanicsville, VA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Parham Doctors' Hospital, Retreat Doctors' Hospital and VCU Medical Center Main Hospital.



Dr. Houghton works at Hanover Family Physicians - Memorial Regional in Mechanicsville, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.