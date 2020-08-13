Dr. Micah Lissy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lissy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Micah Lissy, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Vestal, NY. They graduated from Ithaca College, B.S. Clinical Science and is affiliated with UHS Binghamton General Hospital.
UHS Orthopedics and Sports Medicine4433 VESTAL PKWY E, Vestal, NY 13850 Directions (607) 771-2220Monday8:00am - 3:30pmTuesday8:00am - 3:30pmWednesday8:00am - 3:30pmThursday8:00am - 3:30pmFriday8:00am - 3:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- UHS Binghamton General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
What a pleasant experience, Dr.Lissy and I believe Brent were great. I went there unsure what was really going on. Left feeling great, no questions or uncertainties. The whole experience there, the staff very welcoming you don’t feel like a bother. They make sure you understand everything. Only regret is not going there sooner. Highly recommended!! Looking forward to a great recovery
About Dr. Micah Lissy, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, Hebrew
Education & Certifications
- Detroit Medical Center, Fellow In Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine/Montefiore Medical Center
- Ithaca College, B.S. Clinical Science
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Lissy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lissy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lissy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lissy has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lissy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lissy speaks Hebrew.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Lissy. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lissy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lissy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lissy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.