Dr. Micah Olson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Micah Olson, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Pediatric Endocrinology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Endocrinology. They graduated from University of Arizona College of Medicine - Tucson and is affiliated with Phoenix Children's Hospital.
Locations
Phoenix Children's Medical Group1920 E Cambridge Ave Ste 301, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Directions (602) 837-1762
Hospital Affiliations
- Phoenix Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
We first encountered Dr. Olsen in the emergency room at Phoenix Children's Hospital. Our situation was perplexing and complex. He was through, patient, exhibited outstanding listening skills, knowledgeable, and communicated well with the 2 year old patient as well as his parents. We would continue seeing Dr. Olsen and recommend him to others.
About Dr. Micah Olson, MD
- Pediatric Endocrinology
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Ut Southwestern Medical Center
- Phoenix Childrens Hospital
- University of Arizona College of Medicine - Tucson
- Pediatric Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Olson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Olson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Olson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Olson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Olson.
