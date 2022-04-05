Overview of Dr. Micah Tovey, DPM

Dr. Micah Tovey, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Roseburg, OR. They specialize in Podiatry, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center.



Dr. Tovey works at Centennial Orthopedics & Podiatry in Roseburg, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.