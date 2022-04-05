Dr. Tovey has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Micah Tovey, DPM
Overview of Dr. Micah Tovey, DPM
Dr. Micah Tovey, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Roseburg, OR. They specialize in Podiatry, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center.
Dr. Tovey works at
Dr. Tovey's Office Locations
-
1
Pulmonary and Sleep Specialists of Roseburg2460 NW Stewart Pkwy Ste 100, Roseburg, OR 97471 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tovey?
Dr. Tovey was very pleasant and professional. He fixed my foot. I’d recommend him to anyone that needed feet help.
About Dr. Micah Tovey, DPM
- Podiatry
- 15 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1053543967
Education & Certifications
- DES MOINES UNIVERSITY
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tovey accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Tovey using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Tovey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tovey works at
Dr. Tovey has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tovey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Tovey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tovey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tovey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tovey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.