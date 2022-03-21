See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Durango, CO
Dr. Micah Helton, MD

Internal Medicine
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Micah Helton, MD

Dr. Micah Helton, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Durango, CO. 

Dr. Helton works at Horse Gulch Health Campus in Durango, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Helton's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Horse Gulch Health Campus
    810 E 3rd St, Durango, CO 81301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (970) 385-9850

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Diabetes Screening
Diabetes Type 2
Anemia
Diabetes Screening
Diabetes Type 2

Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 21, 2022
    She’s great. She listens, advises, and adjusts prescriptions when she thinks it advisable. She’s never rushed, and her office staff responds with kindness.
    — Mar 21, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Micah Helton, MD
    About Dr. Micah Helton, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1194172379
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Micah Helton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Helton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Helton has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Helton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Helton works at Horse Gulch Health Campus in Durango, CO. View the full address on Dr. Helton’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Helton. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Helton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Helton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Helton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

