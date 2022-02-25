See All Gastroenterologists in Oxnard, CA
Dr. Micha Rojany, MD

Gastroenterology
4.7 (57)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Micha Rojany, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Oxnard, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital and St. John's Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Rojany works at inSite Digestive Health Care in Oxnard, CA with other offices in Camarillo, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Oxnard Office
    2241 Wankel Way Ste A, Oxnard, CA 93030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 484-7921
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    inSite Digestive Health Care
    4005 Mission Oaks Blvd, Camarillo, CA 93012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 484-7921
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital
  • St. John's Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Constipation
Hemorrhoids
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Constipation
Hemorrhoids
Diverticulitis, Intestinal

Treatment frequency



Constipation Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hernia
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat pH Probe
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Abscess
Anal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bacterial Infections of the Digestive Tract Chevron Icon
Benign Biliary Disease Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Procedure Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Biliary Cancer Chevron Icon
Biliary Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Biliary Colic Chevron Icon
Biliary Disorders Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Biliary Dyskinesia Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Boerhaave's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Capsule Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cholelithiasis Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy With Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Conscious Sedation Chevron Icon
Diabetic Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Diabetic Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Dieulafoy's Lesion Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Digestive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Common Bile Duct Stone Removal Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Enteroscopy Chevron Icon
ERCP (Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography) Chevron Icon
ERCP With Spincterotomy Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Dilatation Chevron Icon
Esophageal Dilation Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal pH Monitoring Chevron Icon
Esophageal Stenting Chevron Icon
Extrahepatic Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Fecal Impaction Removal Chevron Icon
Flexible Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Fluoroscopy Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gastroenterologic Cancer (Colon, Stomach, Esophageal, Liver) Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastrojejunal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoid Banding Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoid Treatment Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ileus
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Atresia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome With Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Liver Biopsy Chevron Icon
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Moderate Sedation Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Non-Surgical Treatment of Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Edoscopic Gastrostomy (PEG) Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Stomal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Therapeutic Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Therapeutic ERCP Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ulcer
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Variceal Hemostatis Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 57 ratings
    Patient Ratings (57)
    5 Star
    (52)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Feb 25, 2022
    Dr. Rojany is simply wonderful. Knowledgeable, professional, kind and caring. He spent much more time with me both before and after the procedure than I expected. Every physician should be like him in terms of how he treats his patients. Theresa, who I spent the most time with before the procedure, was lovely, putting me at ease. I cannot say enough good things about Dr. Rojany, and the entire staff. If I could give more than five stars, I would.
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Micha Rojany, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1073553681
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UC Davis|University of California At Davis / School of Medicine
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Cedar's Sinai Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Cedar's Sinai Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Uc Berkeley
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Gastroenterology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Micha Rojany, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rojany is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rojany has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rojany has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rojany has seen patients for Constipation, Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rojany on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    57 patients have reviewed Dr. Rojany. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rojany.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rojany, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rojany appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

