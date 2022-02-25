Dr. Micha Rojany, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rojany is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Micha Rojany, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Micha Rojany, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Oxnard, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital and St. John's Regional Medical Center.
Oxnard Office2241 Wankel Way Ste A, Oxnard, CA 93030 Directions (805) 484-7921Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
inSite Digestive Health Care4005 Mission Oaks Blvd, Camarillo, CA 93012 Directions (805) 484-7921Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
- St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital
- St. John's Regional Medical Center
Dr. Rojany is simply wonderful. Knowledgeable, professional, kind and caring. He spent much more time with me both before and after the procedure than I expected. Every physician should be like him in terms of how he treats his patients. Theresa, who I spent the most time with before the procedure, was lovely, putting me at ease. I cannot say enough good things about Dr. Rojany, and the entire staff. If I could give more than five stars, I would.
- Gastroenterology
- 23 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1073553681
- UC Davis|University of California At Davis / School of Medicine
- Cedar's Sinai Medical Center
- Cedar's Sinai Medical Center
- Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
- Uc Berkeley
- Gastroenterology
