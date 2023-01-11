Overview of Dr. Michael Abboud, DO

Dr. Michael Abboud, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Moscow Medical Stomatological Institute Na Semasko and is affiliated with Richmond University Medical Center.



Dr. Abboud works at EMERGENCY MEDICINE PHYSICIANS in Staten Island, NY with other offices in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.