Dr. Michael Abouassaly, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in West Burlington, IA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa and is affiliated with Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center -West Burlington.



Dr. Abouassaly works at Family Medicine-Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center in West Burlington, IA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.