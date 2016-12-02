See All Oral Surgeons & Maxillofacial Surgeons in Vero Beach, FL
Dr. Michael Abraham, DMD

Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Michael Abraham, DMD

Dr. Michael Abraham, DMD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Vero Beach, FL. 

Dr. Abraham works at Aspen Dental in Vero Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Abraham's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Aspen Dental
    5855 20th St, Vero Beach, FL 32966 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 227-2990
    • Ameritas
    • Dental Network of America
    • MetLife
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Total Dental Administrators PPO
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 02, 2016
    Dr. Abraham is one of the best dentists I have ever come into contact with. He is very knowledgable and explains everything in detail. I recommend him to all!!!
    Dana in Vero Beach, FL — Dec 02, 2016
    About Dr. Michael Abraham, DMD

    Specialties
    • Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1104188937
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Abraham, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abraham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Abraham has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Abraham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Abraham. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abraham.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abraham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abraham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

