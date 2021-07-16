Dr. Michael Abrahams, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abrahams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Abrahams, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Abrahams, MD
Dr. Michael Abrahams, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Abrahams' Office Locations
Rosh NY Management LLC213 Madison Ave # 1A, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 725-0123Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American International Group (AIG)
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor Abrahams is a very knowledgeable practitioner. I have been going to him for five years. His understanding of menopausal issues women are faced with at what can be a very difficult time is a rare find. When my Gynecologist retired after being his patient for thirty years, I thought I would never be comfortable with a new doctor. Finding Dr. Abrahams was a relief.
About Dr. Michael Abrahams, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
Education & Certifications
- Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
- Beth Israel Hospital
- Maimonides Medical Center
- Boston University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abrahams has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abrahams accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abrahams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abrahams has seen patients for Vaginal Delivery and VBAC and Fetal Cardiac Monitoring, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abrahams on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Abrahams speaks Hebrew.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Abrahams. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abrahams.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abrahams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abrahams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.