Dr. Michael Abrahams, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Abrahams works at Rosh NY Management LLC in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal Delivery and VBAC and Fetal Cardiac Monitoring along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.