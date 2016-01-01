Overview of Dr. Michael Ackley, DPM

Dr. Michael Ackley, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Cheshire, CT. They specialize in Podiatry, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF STRAIGHT CHIROPRACTIC.



Dr. Ackley works at Foot Health Center in Cheshire, CT with other offices in Waterbury, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.