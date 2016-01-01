Dr. Michael Ackley, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ackley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Ackley, DPM
Dr. Michael Ackley, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Cheshire, CT. They specialize in Podiatry, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF STRAIGHT CHIROPRACTIC.
Dr. Ackley works at
Dr. Ackley's Office Locations
Medicare Nsc714 S Main St, Cheshire, CT 06410 (203) 271-0556
Radiology Associates of Waterbury PC80 Phoenix Ave, Waterbury, CT 06702 (203) 757-5491
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Aetna
Anthem
Blue Cross Blue Shield
CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Cigna
First Health
MultiPlan
Podiatry
43 years of experience
English, Spanish
NPI: 1114928074
Education & Certifications
PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF STRAIGHT CHIROPRACTIC
Dr. Ackley has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ackley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ackley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ackley speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Ackley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ackley.
