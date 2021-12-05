Dr. Michael Acocella, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Acocella is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Acocella, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Acocella, DO
Dr. Michael Acocella, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Clark, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital At Rahway.
Dr. Acocella's Office Locations
Rwjpe Clark Family Health138 Westfield Ave Ste D, Clark, NJ 07066 Directions (732) 769-3388
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital At Rahway
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going to Dr. Acocella for 30 plus years and have always had an exemplary visit. Dr. Acocella is very professional and takes the time to listen and explain the issues. It was due to Dr.Acocella’s thoroughness that I had my father as long as I did. Dr. Acocella’s predecessor missed diagnosed my father but Dr. A got it right and although the disease had progressed we were able to have my dad for another 4 years. I have always had a great experience with Dr A, he is the best Dr I have had ever.
About Dr. Michael Acocella, DO
- Internal Medicine
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1770575037
Education & Certifications
- St Michael'S Mc
- St Michael's Medical Center
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Acocella has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Acocella accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Acocella using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Acocella has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Acocella. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Acocella.
