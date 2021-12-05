Overview of Dr. Michael Acocella, DO

Dr. Michael Acocella, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Clark, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital At Rahway.



Dr. Acocella works at Clark Family Health Center in Clark, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.