Overview

Dr. Michael Addis, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Springfield, NJ. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ - University Hospital|Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Chilton Medical Center, Clara Maass Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center and Newark Beth Israel Medical Center.



Dr. Addis works at The Cardiovascular Care Group - Springfield in Springfield, NJ with other offices in Westfield, NJ and Livingston, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.