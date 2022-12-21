Dr. Michael Adler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Adler, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Adler, MD
Dr. Michael Adler, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Sioux Falls, SD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Sd Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Avera Holy Family Hospital, Avera McKennan Hospital and University Health Center, Lakes Regional Healthcare and Prairie Lakes Hospital.
Dr. Adler works at
Dr. Adler's Office Locations
Orthopedic Institute, Sioux Falls, SD810 E 23rd St, Sioux Falls, SD 57105 Directions (605) 331-5890Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 7:00pmSaturday9:00am - 2:00pmSundayClosed
Madison, SD Outreach - Madison Chiropractic Center Building732 S WASHINGTON AVE, Madison, SD 57042 Directions (605) 331-5890
Spirit Lake, IA Outreach - Elite Health and Wellness Building2220 33rd St, Spirit Lake, IA 51360 Directions (605) 331-5890
Hospital Affiliations
- Avera Holy Family Hospital
- Avera McKennan Hospital and University Health Center
- Lakes Regional Healthcare
- Prairie Lakes Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Adler is one of the best for patient interaction. He really cares how your doing. Very nice guy! My surgery was very successful,thanks to his knowledge and expertise! I would recommend him to anyone!! Great Surgeon!
About Dr. Michael Adler, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1851314124
Education & Certifications
- Joint Replacement and Joint Revision Surgery, Florida Orthopedic Institute, Tampa, Florida
- Mayo Clin Rochester
- Univ Of Sd Sch Of Med
- SOUTH DAKOTA STATE UNIVERSITY
- Orthopedic Surgery
