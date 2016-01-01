Dr. Michael Aguinaldo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aguinaldo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Aguinaldo, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Michael Aguinaldo, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from New York Medical College (Fifth Pathway Program).
Kaiser Permanente Pasadena3280 E Foothill Blvd, Pasadena, CA 91107 Directions (248) 338-5000Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Kaiser Permanente Riverside Medical Center10800 Magnolia Ave, Riverside, CA 92505 Directions (866) 984-7483
North Orange County Pediatrics895 E Yorba Linda Blvd Ste 101, Placentia, CA 92870 Directions (714) 528-5112
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Shield of California
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- White Memorial Medical Center, Residency In Pediatrics
- New York Medical College (Fifth Pathway Program)
- University of California, Riverside
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Aguinaldo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aguinaldo.
