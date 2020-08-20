Dr. Michael Ahn, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Ahn, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Ahn, DO
Dr. Michael Ahn, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Jersey City, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with Bayonne Medical Center, Christ Hospital and Hoboken University Medical Center.
Dr. Ahn works at
Dr. Ahn's Office Locations
-
1
CarePoint Health - Medical Group138 River Dr, Jersey City, NJ 07310 Directions (201) 626-6461
-
2
Integrated Women's Health5 MARINE VIEW PLZ, Hoboken, NJ 07030 Directions (201) 706-4524
Hospital Affiliations
- Bayonne Medical Center
- Christ Hospital
- Hoboken University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Healthfirst
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ahn?
Great experience under Dr. Ahn’s care for pregnancy and delivery. I really appreciated how relaxed he was and helped put me at ease with a lot of my worries throughout pregnancy. He’s very grounded, knowledgeable, and thorough with follow up. He was also extremely patient and encouraging during my delivery. Delivering at hoboken university medical center was an overall great experience. Would definitely recommend Dr. Ahn and his team to expecting mothers!
About Dr. Michael Ahn, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Korean, Latin and Spanish
- 1578598314
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai School Of Medicine-Jcmc Affiliate
- St Clare's Hospital
- New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology
- New York University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ahn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ahn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ahn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ahn works at
Dr. Ahn speaks Korean, Latin and Spanish.
64 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ahn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ahn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.