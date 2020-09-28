Dr. Michael Ain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Ain, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Ain, MD
Dr. Michael Ain, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ain's Office Locations
- 1 1800 Orleans St Rm 7355, Baltimore, MD 21287 Directions (410) 955-3135
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Michael Ain, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1629032917
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ain has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ain accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Ain. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ain.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.