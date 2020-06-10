Dr. Michael Alaia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alaia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Alaia, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from New York University and is affiliated with Jamaica Hospital Medical Center and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
NYU Langone Orthopedic Associates - Lake Success1999 Marcus Ave Ste 202, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 467-8600Tuesday8:30am - 5:45pm
Womens Health Center - Jamaica Hospital Medical13303 Jamaica Ave, Richmond Hill, NY 11418 Directions (718) 206-6923
- Jamaica Hospital Medical Center
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
One of the best doctors I've ever had. When I met him, he had me get an MRI that same afternoon and saw me again after the MRI. Told me I had fractured my leg in various places, bruised bones, torn ACL and LCL. I had no idea the damage my leg was in. I was panicked and he calmed me down. I said I wanted another opinion and he told me to wait as he got 3 other doctors in the room, all telling me the same thing. I needed Surgery. He then fitted me for the brace I actually needed and told me to come back after a month of PT. I had surgery 2.5 months after meeting him. After surgery, him and the PA (Andre) legit the best. Best bed side manner. They knew when to joke, when to help. My rehab was longer than "usual" so I've seen them in the corse of 1.5 years. Supposed to go back at the 2 year mark of surgery in the fall. I cannot express how grateful I met him and he was the one who performed the surgery. This was a life changing moment for me, and I'm lucky to have had such an amazing team.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- New York University
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
