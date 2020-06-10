See All Orthopedic Surgeons in New Hyde Park, NY
Dr. Michael Alaia, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.1 (10)
Map Pin Small New Hyde Park, NY
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Michael Alaia, MD

Dr. Michael Alaia, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from New York University and is affiliated with Jamaica Hospital Medical Center and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Alaia works at NYU LANGONE ORTHOPAEDIC in New Hyde Park, NY with other offices in Richmond Hill, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Knee Arthroscopy, Knee Sprain and Meniscus Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Alaia's Office Locations

  1. 1
    NYU Langone Orthopedic Associates - Lake Success
    1999 Marcus Ave Ste 202, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 467-8600
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:45pm
  2. 2
    Womens Health Center - Jamaica Hospital Medical
    13303 Jamaica Ave, Richmond Hill, NY 11418 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 206-6923

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jamaica Hospital Medical Center
  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Knee Arthroscopy
Knee Sprain
Meniscus Surgery
Knee Arthroscopy
Knee Sprain
Meniscus Surgery

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Knee Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
ACL Surgery Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Surgery Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Elbow Replacement Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Excision of Femur or Knee Chevron Icon
Excision of Humerus Chevron Icon
Excision of Scapula, Clavicle, Rib, or Sternum Chevron Icon
Excision of Tibia or Fibula Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hip Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement Revision Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Revision Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Periacetabular Osteotomy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Platelet-Rich Plasma Injection (PRP) Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Reverse Total Shoulder and Total Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Synovial Biopsy Chevron Icon
Tommy John Surgery Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Total Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Unicompartmental Hip Surgery Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jun 10, 2020
    One of the best doctors I've ever had. When I met him, he had me get an MRI that same afternoon and saw me again after the MRI. Told me I had fractured my leg in various places, bruised bones, torn ACL and LCL. I had no idea the damage my leg was in. I was panicked and he calmed me down. I said I wanted another opinion and he told me to wait as he got 3 other doctors in the room, all telling me the same thing. I needed Surgery. He then fitted me for the brace I actually needed and told me to come back after a month of PT. I had surgery 2.5 months after meeting him. After surgery, him and the PA (Andre) legit the best. Best bed side manner. They knew when to joke, when to help. My rehab was longer than "usual" so I've seen them in the corse of 1.5 years. Supposed to go back at the 2 year mark of surgery in the fall. I cannot express how grateful I met him and he was the one who performed the surgery. This was a life changing moment for me, and I'm lucky to have had such an amazing team.
    Chloe — Jun 10, 2020
    About Dr. Michael Alaia, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • English
    Education & Certifications

    • New York University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Alaia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alaia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Alaia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Alaia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Alaia has seen patients for Knee Arthroscopy, Knee Sprain and Meniscus Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alaia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Alaia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alaia.

