Dr. Michael Alaia, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from New York University and is affiliated with Jamaica Hospital Medical Center and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Alaia works at NYU LANGONE ORTHOPAEDIC in New Hyde Park, NY with other offices in Richmond Hill, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Knee Arthroscopy, Knee Sprain and Meniscus Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.