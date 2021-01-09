Overview of Dr. Michael Albrecht, MD

Dr. Michael Albrecht, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Round Rock, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Saint Marks Medical Center and St. David's South Austin Medical Center.



Dr. Albrecht works at Ascension Medical Group in Round Rock, TX with other offices in Bastrop, TX and Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Clavicle Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.