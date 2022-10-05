Overview of Dr. Michael Albrink, MD

Dr. Michael Albrink, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University and is affiliated with Tampa General Hospital.



Dr. Albrink works at Usf Dept of Opthalmology in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Umbilical Hernia, Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair and Abdominoplasty along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.