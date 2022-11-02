Dr. Michael Alexander, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alexander is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Alexander, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Alexander, MD
Dr. Michael Alexander, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL.
Dr. Alexander works at
Dr. Alexander's Office Locations
-
1
Northwestern Medical Group - Galter Pavilion675 N Saint Clair St Ste 18-250, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-1800
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Alexander?
Dr. Alexander was very knowledgeable about all things pulmonary. He spent a good amount of time answering every single question that I had about my chronic sinusitis and bronchitis. I would highly recommend him as a pulmonologist as he leaves no stone unturned in trying to resolve the patient's issue and to help the patient get better quickly. Additionally, he has an outstanding bed side manner and is very kind and gentle in the way that he takes care of his patients. I highly recommend him!
About Dr. Michael Alexander, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- English
- 1356768253
Education & Certifications
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alexander has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alexander accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alexander has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alexander works at
Dr. Alexander has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alexander.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alexander, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alexander appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.