Overview of Dr. Michael Alexiades, MD

Dr. Michael Alexiades, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES.



Dr. Alexiades works at Michael M. Alexiades, MD in New York, NY with other offices in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.