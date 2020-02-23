Overview of Dr. Michael Allard, DO

Dr. Michael Allard, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Flemington, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from A.T. Still University School Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Hunterdon Medical Center.



Dr. Allard works at Hunterdon Surgical Associates in Flemington, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Anal Fissure and Anal Fistula along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.