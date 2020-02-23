See All General Surgeons in Flemington, NJ
Dr. Michael Allard, DO

General Surgery
5.0 (1)
Flemington, NJ
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Michael Allard, DO

Dr. Michael Allard, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Flemington, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from A.T. Still University School Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Hunterdon Medical Center.

Dr. Allard works at Hunterdon Surgical Associates in Flemington, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Anal Fissure and Anal Fistula along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Allard's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hunterdon Surgical Associates PA
    1100 Wescott Dr, Flemington, NJ 08822 (908) 788-6464

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Hunterdon Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Aetna
    Amerihealth
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health
    MultiPlan
    QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    Feb 23, 2020
    After having a cat scan in the ED reveal there was an issue with my gallbladder, Dr. Allard came in to discuss what he was going to do and very patiently described the procedure for me, as I was extremely nervous since there were a lot of other things going on. He helped tremendously to calm me down and helped my family with questions as well. He has a very kind, trustworthy manner to him that you feel as soon as he starts talking to you. He let me ask as many questions as I had without making me feel like I was overreacting. He worked with the anesthesiologist and other drs as a true team to make sure everything would go safely and with a great outcome. I truly felt he took care of me as he would his own family member. After the surgery he came and explained what he did and how I would be feeling over the next few days and then when I went home. After I got home I had questions and he responded immediately. I think he’s a phenomenal surgeon and I highly recommend him.
    About Dr. Michael Allard, DO

    Education & Certifications

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Allard, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Allard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Allard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Allard works at Hunterdon Surgical Associates in Flemington, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Allard’s profile.

    Dr. Allard has seen patients for Anal Fissure and Anal Fistula, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Allard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Allard has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Allard.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Allard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Allard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

