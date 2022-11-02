Dr. Michael Allon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Allon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Allon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Allon, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with The Woman's Hospital of Texas.
Dr. Allon works at
Locations
Advance Fertility Center of Texas10901 Katy Fwy, Houston, TX 77079 Directions (832) 410-1381
Hospital Affiliations
- The Woman's Hospital of Texas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
First of all let me say that I had absolutely no problems with Dr. Allon and his staff. My husband and I IVF experience was heaven sent. Dr. Allon first did my myomectomy surgery to remove a grapefruit size fibroid in the year 2019. My husband and I waited a year to save for IVF and enjoy not have a fibroid for a change. In July 2020 we decided okay let do it! We started IVF in July 2020 and I was giving birth to a healthy baby girl on June 4th, 2021! Our IVF worked on the first round. Dr. Allon and his staff were patient, respectful of our concerns and decisions, and reliable. We can’t wait to do IVF again this up coming year!!!! Thanks for our blessing!!!
About Dr. Michael Allon, MD
- Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
- English, Arabic, Hebrew and Spanish
- 1649348699
Education & Certifications
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Allon has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Allon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Allon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Allon works at
Dr. Allon speaks Arabic, Hebrew and Spanish.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Allon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Allon.
