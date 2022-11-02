See All Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Michael Allon, MD

Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
3.4 (41)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Michael Allon, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with The Woman's Hospital of Texas.

Dr. Allon works at Advance Fertility Center of Texas in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Advance Fertility Center of Texas
    10901 Katy Fwy, Houston, TX 77079 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 410-1381

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • The Woman's Hospital of Texas

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Infertility Evaluation
Fallopian Tube Disorders
In Vitro Fertilization
Infertility Evaluation
Fallopian Tube Disorders
In Vitro Fertilization

Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
In Vitro Fertilization Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 41 ratings
    Nov 02, 2022
First of all let me say that I had absolutely no problems with Dr. Allon and his staff. My husband and I IVF experience was heaven sent. Dr. Allon first did my myomectomy surgery to remove a grapefruit size fibroid in the year 2019. My husband and I waited a year to save for IVF and enjoy not have a fibroid for a change. In July 2020 we decided okay let do it! We started IVF in July 2020 and I was giving birth to a healthy baby girl on June 4th, 2021! Our IVF worked on the first round. Dr. Allon and his staff were patient, respectful of our concerns and decisions, and reliable. We can't wait to do IVF again this up coming year!!!! Thanks for our blessing!!!
Iris Hunter — Nov 02, 2022
    About Dr. Michael Allon, MD

    Specialties
    • Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
    • English, Arabic, Hebrew and Spanish
    • 1649348699
    Education & Certifications

    • Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Allon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Allon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Allon has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Allon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Allon works at Advance Fertility Center of Texas in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Allon’s profile.

    Dr. Allon speaks Arabic, Hebrew and Spanish.

    41 patients have reviewed Dr. Allon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Allon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Allon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Allon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

