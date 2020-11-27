Overview

Dr. Michael Alt, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Neurology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Baptist Health La Grange, Baptist Health Louisville and Norton Hospital.



Dr. Alt works at The Tate Institute for Female Pelvic Health in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Restless Leg Syndrome, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.