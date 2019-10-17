Dr. Michael Altaweel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Altaweel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Altaweel, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Altaweel, MD
Dr. Michael Altaweel, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Madison, WI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from DALHOUSIE UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Fhn Memorial Hospital, Mercy Hospital and Trauma Center - Janesville and UW Health University Hospital.
Dr. Altaweel's Office Locations
Diabetes Renal Geriatrics Clinics2880 University Ave # 3, Madison, WI 53705 Directions (608) 263-7535
Hospital Affiliations
- Fhn Memorial Hospital
- Mercy Hospital and Trauma Center - Janesville
- UW Health University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Michael Altaweel, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1700853876
Education & Certifications
- DALHOUSIE UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
