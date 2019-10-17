Overview of Dr. Michael Altaweel, MD

Dr. Michael Altaweel, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Madison, WI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from DALHOUSIE UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Fhn Memorial Hospital, Mercy Hospital and Trauma Center - Janesville and UW Health University Hospital.



Dr. Altaweel works at Kremer Eye Center in Madison, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Uveitis and Iridocyclitis, Iridocyclitis and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.