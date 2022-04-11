Dr. Alunni has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Alunni, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Alunni, MD
Dr. Michael Alunni, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA.
Dr. Alunni's Office Locations
Freeman & Eger Llp420 E North Ave Ste 116, Pittsburgh, PA 15212 Directions (724) 224-4240
Alexander Chang MD PC2101 Greentree Rd Ste 105, Pittsburgh, PA 15220 Directions (412) 429-2020
Wexford Anesthesia Associates PC6001 Stonewood Dr, Wexford, PA 15090 Directions (724) 933-3800
Keystone Physical Therapy1099 Ohio River Blvd, Sewickley, PA 15143 Directions (412) 741-6776
Hospital Affiliations
- Allegheny General Hospital
- Saint Clair Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Knowledgeable, efficient, provides exceptional care and attention to detail. His bedside manner may not always be the most warm, but I don’t choose my doctors based on how much I am coddled or how nice they are. I choose them based on their expertise and results. He is one the best in the field and would recommend him to anyone.
About Dr. Michael Alunni, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alunni accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Alunni. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alunni.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alunni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alunni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.