Dr. Michael Amaro, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Amaro, MD
Dr. Michael Amaro, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare West.
Dr. Amaro's Office Locations
Stephen E. Guilliams MD PA12121 Richmond Ave Ste 203, Houston, TX 77082 Directions (281) 558-5855
Kate Dishman Rehabilitation Hospital2830 Calder St, Beaumont, TX 77702 Directions (409) 892-7171
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare West
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Community Health Network
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Texas Children's Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful doctor, professionalism 100%,
About Dr. Michael Amaro, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
- 1184658791
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Southern Illinois University
- Baylor College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Amaro has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amaro accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Amaro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Amaro has seen patients for High Risk Pregnancy, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Amaro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Amaro speaks Spanish.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Amaro. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amaro.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Amaro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Amaro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.