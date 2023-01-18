Dr. Michael Amini, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Amini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Amini, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Amini, MD
Dr. Michael Amini, MD is an Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF MO-KANSAS CITY SCH OF MED|University Of Missouri, Kansas City|University Of Missouri-Kansas City School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center, Oro Valley Hospital, Saint Joseph's Hospital and St. Mary's Hospital.
Dr. Amini's Office Locations
Frank Raia, MD3591 S Mercy Rd, Gilbert, AZ 85297 Directions (866) 974-2673
The CORE Institute - Gilbert3420 S Mercy Rd Ste 200, Gilbert, AZ 85297 Directions (866) 974-2673
The CORE Institute - Mesa1500 S Dobson Rd Ste 202, Mesa, AZ 85202 Directions (866) 974-2673Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Medical Center
- Oro Valley Hospital
- Saint Joseph's Hospital
- St. Mary's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Fast and effecient
About Dr. Michael Amini, MD
- Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1528292166
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic
- Campbell Clinic / Univ of Tennessee
- University of Tennessee / Memphis / College of Medicine & Surgery|University of Tennessee Health Science Center, Memphis
- UNIV OF MO-KANSAS CITY SCH OF MED|University Of Missouri, Kansas City|University Of Missouri-Kansas City School Of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Amini has seen patients for Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis, Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment and Shoulder Fracture Treatment, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Amini on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
