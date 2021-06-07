Dr. Michael Amirian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Amirian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Amirian, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Amirian, MD
Dr. Michael Amirian, MD is an Urology Specialist in Forest Hills, NY. They completed their fellowship with THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
Dr. Amirian's Office Locations
1
NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Queens - Forest Hills Multispecialty112-05 Queens Boulevard, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Directions
2
NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Queens - Urology58-42 Main Street, Flushing, NY 11355 Directions
3
NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Queens - Surgical Multispecialty75-68 187th Street 2nd Floor, Fresh Meadows, NY 11366 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Transitioned to Dr. Amirian. He is knowledgeable and explained and answered all of my questions to the best. He had recommendations to improve my current situation. Did further testing to help reassure everything is fine.
About Dr. Michael Amirian, MD
- Urology
- English, Persian and Spanish
- 1124344221
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
