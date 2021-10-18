Overview

Dr. Michael Amponsah, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Johnstown, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Kn University Of Science and Technology and is affiliated with Cayuga Medical Center at Ithaca, Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center and Mount Nittany Medical Center.



Dr. Amponsah works at CONEMAUGH PHYSICIAN GROUP - CARDIOLOGY in Johnstown, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography), Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.