Dr. Michael Amponsah, MD
Dr. Michael Amponsah, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Johnstown, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Kn University Of Science and Technology and is affiliated with Cayuga Medical Center at Ithaca, Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center and Mount Nittany Medical Center.
Conemaugh Physician Group - Cardiology1 TECH PARK DR, Johnstown, PA 15901 Directions (814) 475-8600
- Cayuga Medical Center at Ithaca
- Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center
- Mount Nittany Medical Center
I have been under his care for over 2 years. I am sure it will be extremely difficult to find another Dr that I have as much confidence in.
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center - Rutgers School of Medicine
- Kn University Of Science and Technology
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
