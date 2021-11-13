Dr. Michael Anderson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anderson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Anderson, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Anderson, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Canton, GA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston, Children's Healthcare Of Atlanta At Scottish Rite, Children's Hospital, Emory University Hospital, Erlinger Baroness Hospital, Piedmont Mountainside Hospital and Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.
Locations
Childrens Pediatric Center N391 E Main St, Canton, GA 30114 Directions (770) 720-6963
Hospital Affiliations
- Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston
- Children's Healthcare Of Atlanta At Scottish Rite
- Children's Hospital
- Emory University Hospital
- Erlinger Baroness Hospital
- Piedmont Mountainside Hospital
- Wellstar Kennestone Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Georgia
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Guardian
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My youngest son and my grandchildren went here as kids. My youngest grand, a toddler has always gone to Dr. Anderson's. He and his staff literally saved his life.
About Dr. Michael Anderson, MD
- Pediatrics
- 25 years of experience
- English, Italian and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Am. Academy of Pediatrics
- University of Michigan, CS Mott Children's Hospital, Ann Arbor, Michigan
- Mott CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL, U of Michigan
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
- Northwestern University School of Law
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Anderson accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Anderson speaks Italian and Spanish.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Anderson. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anderson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anderson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anderson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.