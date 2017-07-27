See All Family Doctors in Oklahoma City, OK
Family Medicine
4.9 (9)
Overview

Dr. Michael Anderson, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They completed their residency with University Okla Health Scis Center

Dr. Anderson works at Midwest Medical Group Pllc in Oklahoma City, OK. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Midwest Medical Group Pllc
    8800 SE 15TH ST, Oklahoma City, OK 73110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 739-6840
  2. 2
    2801 Parklawn Dr Ste 101, Oklahoma City, OK 73110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 737-6691

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital - Midwest

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Overweight
Wellness Examination
Immunization Administration
Overweight
Wellness Examination
Immunization Administration

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Overweight Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Exam Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Detoxification Evaluation Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Disability Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Dyslexia Assessment Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Geriatric Assessment Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Health Screening Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Impairment Rating Evaluation Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Independent Educational Evaluation Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Injuries
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mole Removal Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Pre-Operative Evaluation Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Rapid Flu Test Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Biopsy Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spinal and Postural Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Stitches Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stitches
Strep Test Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wart Removal Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
Wheelchair Evaluation Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Care Network
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MultiPlan
    • Providence Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Jul 27, 2017
    I've been seeing Dr. Anderson for 29 years. He is excelent.
    Oklahoma City, OK — Jul 27, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Michael Anderson, MD
    About Dr. Michael Anderson, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1346226164
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Okla Health Scis Center
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anderson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Anderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Anderson works at Midwest Medical Group Pllc in Oklahoma City, OK. View the full address on Dr. Anderson’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Anderson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anderson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anderson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anderson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

