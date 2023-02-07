Dr. Michael Anderson, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anderson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Anderson, DO
Overview of Dr. Michael Anderson, DO
Dr. Michael Anderson, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Woodbury, MN. They graduated from Midwestern University Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with M Health Fairview St. John's Hospital, M Health Fairview Woodwinds Hospital and Regina Hospital.
Dr. Anderson's Office Locations
Summit Orthopedics: Woodbury (Woodlake Center)2090 Woodwinds Dr, Woodbury, MN 55125 Directions (651) 968-5201
Summit Orthopedics: Minnetonka15450 Highway 7, Minnetonka, MN 55345 Directions (651) 968-5201
Summit Orthopedics: Hastings1285 NININGER RD, Hastings, MN 55033 Directions (651) 968-5201
Summit Orthopedics: Vadnais Heights Clinic3580 Arcade St, Vadnais Heights, MN 55127 Directions (651) 968-5201
Hospital Affiliations
- M Health Fairview St. John's Hospital
- M Health Fairview Woodwinds Hospital
- Regina Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor examined my injury and bandaged it,advised me on how to bandage it myself.
About Dr. Michael Anderson, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1437446887
Education & Certifications
- University of Rochester Medical Center
- Henry Ford Macomb Hospital
- Midwestern University Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Anderson has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anderson accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Anderson has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) and Ankle Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Anderson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Anderson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anderson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anderson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anderson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.