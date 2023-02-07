Overview of Dr. Michael Anderson, DO

Dr. Michael Anderson, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Woodbury, MN. They graduated from Midwestern University Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with M Health Fairview St. John's Hospital, M Health Fairview Woodwinds Hospital and Regina Hospital.



Dr. Anderson works at Summit Orthopedics Woodbury (Woodlake Center) in Woodbury, MN with other offices in Minnetonka, MN, Hastings, MN and Vadnais Heights, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) and Ankle Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.