Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Michael Anderson, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Woodbury, MN. They graduated from Midwestern University Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with M Health Fairview St. John's Hospital, M Health Fairview Woodwinds Hospital and Regina Hospital.

Dr. Anderson works at Summit Orthopedics Woodbury (Woodlake Center) in Woodbury, MN with other offices in Minnetonka, MN, Hastings, MN and Vadnais Heights, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) and Ankle Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Anderson's Office Locations

    Summit Orthopedics: Woodbury (Woodlake Center)
    2090 Woodwinds Dr, Woodbury, MN 55125
    Summit Orthopedics: Minnetonka
    15450 Highway 7, Minnetonka, MN 55345
    Summit Orthopedics: Hastings
    1285 NININGER RD, Hastings, MN 55033
    Summit Orthopedics: Vadnais Heights Clinic
    3580 Arcade St, Vadnais Heights, MN 55127

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  M Health Fairview St. John's Hospital
  M Health Fairview Woodwinds Hospital
  Regina Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ankle Sprains and Strains
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
Ankle Fracture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
Ankle Fracture

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
    Accepted Insurance Carriers

    Aetna
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (31)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 07, 2023
    Doctor examined my injury and bandaged it,advised me on how to bandage it myself.
    About Dr. Michael Anderson, DO

    Orthopedic Surgery
    English
    1437446887
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    University of Rochester Medical Center
    Henry Ford Macomb Hospital
    Midwestern University Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Anderson, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anderson is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Anderson has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Anderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Anderson has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) and Ankle Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Anderson on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Anderson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anderson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anderson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anderson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

