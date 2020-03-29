Dr. Michael Anderson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anderson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Anderson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Anderson, MD
Dr. Michael Anderson, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA AT AIKEN and is affiliated with United Regional Health Care System.
They frequently treat conditions like Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Anxiety along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Anderson's Office Locations
- 1 5959 S Staples St Ste 205, Corpus Christi, TX 78413 Directions (361) 500-4949
Hospital Affiliations
- United Regional Health Care System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Anderson?
I've been coming to see Dr Anderson and Tom for nearly two years , I have never had a bad experience, they both are very professional and seem to care a lot about their patients, Mary is a very sweet lady and has always been able to answer any questions I've had.
About Dr. Michael Anderson, MD
- Psychiatry
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1669556056
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA AT AIKEN
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Anderson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anderson accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Anderson has seen patients for Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Anderson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Anderson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anderson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anderson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anderson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.