Dr. Michael Anderson, MD

Internal Medicine
3.7 (38)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Michael Anderson, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Ross University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando, Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children, Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center and Orlando Health-health Central Hospital.

Dr. Anderson works at Anderson Allergy and Asthma in Orlando, FL with other offices in Ocoee, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Anderson Allergy and Asthma
    63 W Underwood St, Orlando, FL 32806 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 872-1110
  2
    Anderson Allergy & Asthma, PA
    1151 Blackwood Ave Ste 100, Ocoee, FL 34761 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 872-1110

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Orlando
  • Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children
  • Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
  • Orlando Health-health Central Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pollen Allergy
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Adverse Drug Reactions Chevron Icon
Adverse Reaction to Food Chevron Icon
Airborne Allergies Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergan Cross-Reactivity Chevron Icon
Allergic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Allergic Asthma Chevron Icon
Allergic Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Disorders Chevron Icon
Allergic Eye Diseases Chevron Icon
Allergic Fungal Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Irritability Syndrome Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction to Sulfite Chevron Icon
Allergic Reactions to Food Chevron Icon
Allergic Reactions to Insect Stings Chevron Icon
Allergic Reactions to Medications Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Pollen Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinoconjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Seminal Vulvovaginitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Tension Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergy Drops Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing for Hypersensitivity to Insects Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Antihypertensive Allergy Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Asthma Testing Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Bee Sting Allergy Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chemical Allergy Chevron Icon
Chemical Sensitivity Chevron Icon
Chemical-Related Eczema Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Headache Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cough
Delayed-Type Hypersensitivity Skin Testing Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis-Related Allergy Chevron Icon
Desensitization Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Drug Desensitization Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Environmental Allergy Chevron Icon
Environmental Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Exercise-Induced Asthma (EIA) Testing Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Food Additive Adverse Reaction - Amines Chevron Icon
Food Additive Adverse Reaction - Chocolate Chevron Icon
Food Additive Adverse Reaction - Citric Acid Intolerance Chevron Icon
Food Additive Adverse Reaction - Sulphite Chevron Icon
Food Additive Allergy Chevron Icon
Food Additive Allergy - Amaranth Chevron Icon
Food Additive Allergy - Annatto Chevron Icon
Food Additive Allergy - Antioxidants Chevron Icon
Food Additive Allergy - Benzoate Chevron Icon
Food Additive Allergy - BHA Antioxidants Chevron Icon
Food Additive Allergy - BHT Antioxidants Chevron Icon
Food Additive Allergy - Carageenan Gum Chevron Icon
Food Additive Allergy - Xanthan Gum Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Food Allergy - Abalone Chevron Icon
Food Allergy - Almond Chevron Icon
Food Allergy - Aniseed Chevron Icon
Food Allergy - Apple Chevron Icon
Food Allergy - Apricot Chevron Icon
Food Allergy - Avocado Chevron Icon
Food Allergy - Banana Chevron Icon
Food Allergy - Barley Chevron Icon
Food Allergy - Bean Chevron Icon
Food Allergy - Beef Chevron Icon
Food Allergy - Beer Chevron Icon
Food Allergy - Bell Pepper Chevron Icon
Food Allergy - Brazil Nut Chevron Icon
Food Allergy - Buckwheat Chevron Icon
Food Allergy - Cabbage Chevron Icon
Food Allergy - Date Palm Chevron Icon
Food Allergy - Fish Chevron Icon
Food Allergy - Fruit Chevron Icon
Food Allergy - Milk Chevron Icon
Food Allergy - Vegetable Oil Chevron Icon
Food Allergy - Zucchini Chevron Icon
Food Allergy-Related Asthma Chevron Icon
Food Sensitivity Testing Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gluten Sensitivity Chevron Icon
Grass Allergy Chevron Icon
Grass Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hives
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
IgA Deficiency Chevron Icon
IgE Mediated Gastrointestinal Food Allergy Chevron Icon
IgM Deficiency Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Impetigo
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Metal Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Penicillin Allergy Chevron Icon
Penicillium Fungus Allergy Chevron Icon
Perennial Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Pet Allergy Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rash
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Seasonal Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Shingles
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Sublingual Immunotherapy Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Toxic Effect of Venom Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • All Florida PPO Inc
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • First Health
    • Florida Combined Life
    • Florida Health Administrators
    • Florida Hospital Healthcare System
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Health Net
    • Health New England (HNE)
    • Healthplex Insurance Company
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • HealthSmart
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • Humana
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MAPFRE Life Insurance Company of Puerto Rico
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • POMCO Group
    • Principal Life
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Self Pay
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Aug 03, 2020
    Dr. Anderson and his staff are professional, personable, and compassionate. They provide sufficient time so that the patient does not feel rushed and do an excellent job of diagnosing and treating their patients.
    Laura Cerenzio — Aug 03, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Michael Anderson, MD
    About Dr. Michael Anderson, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1952461584
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Orlando Regional Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Ross University, School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Univ. of Florida
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

