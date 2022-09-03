Dr. Michael Andreo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Andreo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Andreo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Andreo, MD
Dr. Michael Andreo, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin.
Dr. Andreo works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Andreo's Office Locations
-
1
Austin Regional Clinic: ARC Medical Park Tower Orthopedics1301 W 38th St Ste 102, Austin, TX 78705 Directions (512) 454-4561
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Andreo?
I have seen Doctor Andreo 5 times as of this date. I have started to build a trust with him. He answers all of my questions and makes me feel at ease. This is important to me. Dr. Andreo answers all of my questions and explains everything in detail.
About Dr. Michael Andreo, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1952331423
Education & Certifications
- U Tex Affil Hosps
- University of Texas Medical School at Houston
- University of Texas / Austin Campus
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Andreo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Andreo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Andreo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Andreo works at
Dr. Andreo has seen patients for Runner's Knee, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Andreo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Andreo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Andreo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Andreo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Andreo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.