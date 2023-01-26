Dr. Michael Ang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Ang, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Ang, MD
Dr. Michael Ang, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chula Vista, CA. They graduated from UCLA Sch of Med and is affiliated with Scripps Mercy Hospital Chula Vista.
Dr. Ang's Office Locations
Mercy Physicians Medical Group,Scripps Physicians Medical Group480 Fourth Ave Ste 201, Chula Vista, CA 91910 Directions (619) 427-3355
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Mercy Hospital Chula Vista
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
The Office staff is very cordial and helpful. I love the new office space expansion. Dr Ang is very excellent with awesome results following cataract surgery with new lens and laser surgery on other eye for a bit of vision improvement. Overall i had a most positive experience all around. Dr Ang is so cheerfully upbeat it was a pleasure to have him as my surgeon. I highly recommend their offices and will continue to use as necessary for any vision issues i have in the future.
About Dr. Michael Ang, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of California, San Diego
- California Pacific Medical Center
- UCLA Sch of Med
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Ang has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ang accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Ang. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.