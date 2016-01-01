Dr. Michael Angarone, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Angarone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Angarone, DO
Overview of Dr. Michael Angarone, DO
Dr. Michael Angarone, DO is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Midwestern Univ and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Angarone works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Angarone's Office Locations
-
1
Northwestern Medicine Infectious Disease Center676 N Saint Clair St Ste, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 926-8358
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Angarone?
About Dr. Michael Angarone, DO
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1194806190
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University Hospital
- Midwestern Univ
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Angarone accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Angarone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Angarone works at
Dr. Angarone has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Angarone.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Angarone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Angarone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.