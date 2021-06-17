Overview of Dr. Michael Angel, MD

Dr. Michael Angel, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center, North Shore University Hospital and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.



Dr. Angel works at Orthopedic Associates of Manhasset in Great Neck, NY with other offices in Hicksville, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Knee Sprain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.