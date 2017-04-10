Overview of Dr. Michael Ankrom, MD

Dr. Michael Ankrom, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Greater Baltimore Medical Center and MedStar Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Ankrom works at Greater Baltimore Medical Center in Baltimore, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Difficulty With Walking and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.