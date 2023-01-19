Dr. Michael Antonis, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Antonis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Antonis, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Antonis, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Alexandria, VA. They graduated from Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine - Midwestern University and is affiliated with Medstar Southern Maryland Hospital Center.
Dr. Antonis works at
Locations
Alexandria1920 Ballenger Ave Ste 200, Alexandria, VA 22314 Directions (703) 810-5209Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
McLean Tysons1760 Old Meadow Rd Ste 500, McLean, VA 22102 Directions (703) 810-5223Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
OrthoVirginia8270 Willow Oaks Corporate Dr Ste 700, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (703) 277-2663
Hospital Affiliations
- Medstar Southern Maryland Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Antonis did a great job with my PRP injections. Very attentive , great bedside manors. Highly recommend!
About Dr. Michael Antonis, DO
- Sports Medicine
- English
- 1760429476
Education & Certifications
- Medstar-Georgetown University Medical Center
- University Of Illinois At Chicago Medical Center
- Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine - Midwestern University
- Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Antonis has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Antonis accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Antonis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

78 patients have reviewed Dr. Antonis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Antonis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Antonis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Antonis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.