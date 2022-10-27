Overview of Dr. Michael Anvari, MD

Dr. Michael Anvari, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Annapolis, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Anne Arundel Medical Center.



Dr. Anvari works at The Centers For Advanced Orthopaedics in Annapolis, MD with other offices in Glen Burnie, MD and Bowie, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis of Hip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.